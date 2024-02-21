Adolphus Washington joins Colerain High School football as defensive line coach

Former Taft High School star Adolphus Washington

Adolphus Washington, who starred at Taft High School and for the Ohio State Buckeyes before playing defensive line in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, is the new defensive line coach at Colerain High School.

Washington, 29, co-founded Trenches Academy. He is scheduled to be inducted later this year into the Buddy LaRosa's Sports Hall of Fame.

Washington played in 30 games over two seasons for the Bills in 2016 and 2017. He appeared in four games for the Bengals during the 2018 season.

A third-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Washington helped the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff national championship with a win against Oregon in January 2015.

