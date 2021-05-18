Adolis Garcia joins three Texas Rangers players with ultra rare single-game feat

Texas Rangers rookie slugger Adolis Garcia did something only three other Rangers have ever done Monday night.

Garcia, 28, homered and stole home in the same game during the Rangers’ 5-2 win over the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field.

He’s the first player to accomplish the feat for the franchise since Elvis Andrus on April 14, 2019. The other two to pull it off are Mitch Moreland on Oct. 10, 2010 and Juan Beniquez on July 6, 1977.

Garcia is the 37th Rangers player to steal home in a game.

His solo homer in the second inning tied the game and started a three-run second inning for Texas. In the sixth, he led off with a single and stole home on a double steal with Charlie Culberson, who was on first base.

The catcher’s throw to second went into center field and was ruled an error. At first, the official scorer ruled Garcia scored on the error but it was changed moments later.

Earlier in the game, Yankees starter Gerrit Cole set an MLB record with 59 consecutive strikeouts without a walk before issuing his first walk in his past six starts in the third inning.