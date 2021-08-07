Adolis García's two-run homer
Adolis García launches a two-run homer to left field, his 24th of the season, putting the Rangers on top 2-0 in the top of the 1st inning
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
One thing really got to Kris Bryant after he learned he was leaving Chicago.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says recently acquired Trea Turner will start against the Angels and spend the rest of this season as the team's primary second baseman.
Mike Trout has had an unbelievable first decade in the majors. As he exits his 20s, USA TODAY Sports examines the Angel's trajectory.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
George Springer has been the best hitter in baseball since the all-star break and is displaying a level of dominance few hitters are capable of.
The U.S. mens 4x400m relay team gave America one of the best feel-good stories of the Tokyo Olympics.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
Felix broke a tie with Carl Lewis as the most decorated American ever, and the loaded team of Sydney McLaughlin, Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu produced the fourth-fastest time ever.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
The Red Sox' playoff chances have taken a large hit during their worst slump of the 2021 MLB season. Here's a breakdown.
As ratings decline for the Tokyo Games, it's clear that a new broadcast reality is coming.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Allyson Felix wins her record 11th Olympic medal, teaming with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu to take gold in the 4x400 relay.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Some get a gold watch when retiring. Allyson Felix got one final gold medal.
MLB has ranked Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman the top prospect in baseball.