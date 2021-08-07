Adolis García's RBI single
Adolis García drives in Yonny Hernandez on a single to left field, cutting the Rangers' deficit to 12-3 in the top of the 8th inning
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
One thing really got to Kris Bryant after he learned he was leaving Chicago.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
The Yankees came back to beat the Mariners for the third game in a row, using a four-run sixth inning to wrestle the lead from Seattle.
Mike Trout has had an unbelievable first decade in the majors. As he exits his 20s, USA TODAY Sports examines the Angel's trajectory.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says recently acquired Trea Turner will start against the Angels and spend the rest of this season as the team's primary second baseman.
DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games. New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning.
The U.S. mens 4x400m relay team gave America one of the best feel-good stories of the Tokyo Olympics.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Named after a wrestling legend, Steveson did his namesake proud with a thrilling win over a three-time world champion.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Allyson Felix wins her record 11th Olympic medal, teaming with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu to take gold in the 4x400 relay.
Good news and bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers RB room following the HoF Game.
Megatron becomes a Hall of Famer this weekend. He's still mad at the Lions.
"They're sending me pictures in their USA gear," Jessica Springsteen told reporters in Tokyo about her parents Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa.