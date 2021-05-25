Adnan Virk, WWE split after just 7 'Monday Night Raw' shows

Adnan Virk replaced Tom Phillips as the play-by-play announcer for "Monday Night Raw" in April. (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WWE and play-by-play announcer Adnan Virk parted ways on Tuesday after just seven Monday Night Raw shows.

Virk and the company announced the mutual split on social media. Virk said that the frequent travel and his other commitments “was a grind” for him and his family.

Thanks to @WWE for a wonderful opportunity. The weekly travel along with my other jobs was a grind for me and my family. Am grateful to everyone with the company especially @WWEGraves and @ByronSaxton for being such fantastic teammates. https://t.co/lrP0fCAMXz — Adnan Virk (@adnansvirk) May 25, 2021

Virk took over as the Raw play-by-play announcer on April 12, replacing Tom Phillips. He also worked on the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Virk only appeared in seven episodes — which many felt he was a bit awkward in — and finished with Monday night’s show.

Virk, 42, worked at ESPN from 2010-19 and was an anchor on “SportsCenter,” hosted “Baseball Tonight” and more. He was fired after allegedly leaking a story to another media outlet , something he denied doing. Virk declined to pursue legal action against the network despite two years remaining on his contract.

Since then, Virk has worked as a baseball host on both DAZN and the MLB Network . He is also expected to be involved in former ESPN Radio host Dan Le Batard’s new “Meadowlark Media.”

