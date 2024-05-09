Adna wraps up perfect league record with dominant win

May 8—BOX SCORE

At Adna

PIRATES 8, CHINOOKS 0

Kalama 000 000 0 — 0

Adna 140 030 X — 8

ADNA Pitching — Simms (W) 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 15 SO. Highlights — K. Humphrey 3-3, HR, RBI, 2 R; McCloskey 3-3, 2 RBI, R, SB; Hallom 1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, R

The defending Class 2B state champions continued their winning ways on Wednesday with an 8-0 C2BL victory over Kalama at home to finish a perfect 9-0 in the league.

Behind 15 strikeouts from ace Ava Simms, the Pirates (15-3, 9-0 C2BL) were in firm control from the get-go. Kendall Humphrey kicked off the scoring with a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.

Adna added four runs in the second, the big blow a two-run triple by Danika Hallom, and three more in the fifth. Humphrey and Lena McCloskey each registered three hits with the latter tying Hallom for the team-lead in RBIs (two).

The Pirates will close the regular season on Saturday versus Montesano before turning their attention to the 2B District 4 tournament next week.