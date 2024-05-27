Adna loses to Toutle Lake, places fourth in state tournament

May 26—Box Score

At Johnson-O'Brien Stadium (Ephrata)

DUCKS 10, PIRATES 0 (6 inn.)

Toutle Lake 513 001 — 10

Adna 000 000 — 0

ADNA Pitching — Hoinowski 0.1 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Nakano 5.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 0 K. Highlights — Caviness 1-2

The Adna baseball team's trip to Ephrata ended on a sour note, as the Pirates fell to Toutle Lake 10-0 in the third-place game of the 2B State Tournament.

"I think it really took the wind of their sails yesterday," Adna coach Jake Overbay said, referring to Friday's 1-0 loss to Tri-Cities Prep in a state semifinal. "They were really, really pushing to get to that championship game."

Toutle Lake jumped out on top immediately, scoring five before the Pirates got an at-bat.

"The ball just got quickly rolling in Toutle's favor," Overbay said. "They could see the writing on the walls."

For the second straight day, the Pirates were held to just one hit, a Reid Caviness single to lead off the third.

After the game, Overbay was disappointed, but he wanted to make sure he shared his appreciation with the group that made his first year at the helm in Adna so special.

"I just wanted to reiterate what a great season it was," Overbay said. "And to the underclassman, how we want to make it a pattern to get back here."

Nearly all of this year's group will be back next spring, as the Pirates (20-6) are set to lose just four seniors: Tristan Percival, Caviness, Anthony Ulrich, and James Toland.

"Just a really good group of kids and a lot of fun," Overbay said. "I'm looking forward to next year."