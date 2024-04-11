Adna Grocery owners raise $5,343 for Adna football program, plan fundraiser for girls basketball team

Apr. 10—Jim and Cindy Smith presented members of the Adna High School football program with a check for $5,342.63, the total proceeds from the Adna Crab Feed fundraiser, on Monday, April 8, at the high school.

The feed was held by Adna Grocery and Uncle Jim's Smokehouse on Feb. 10 at the Adna Grange.

"We served 460 crab plus Anita Sandrini's famous spaghetti, salads and garlic bread," the organizers reported.

The money was raised for the football program. The check was presented to coach Tyler Shepherd and players Ben Andrew, Jack Smith and Gavan Muller.

From noon to 4 p.m. on May 11, Adna Grocery will hold the first Sausage Fest at the Adna Grange to raise funds for the Adna girls basketball program.