Adna falls in regular season finale to Montesano

May 11—BOX SCORE

At Montesano

BULLDOGS 8, PIRATES 3

Adna 000 210 0 — 3

Montesano 021 122 X — 8

ADNA Pitching — Simms (L) 6 IP, 7 H, 8 R (5 ER), 0 BB, 11 SO. Highlights — Simms 2-3, HR, RBI, R; K. Humphrey 1-3, HR, RBI, R; Carroll 1-3, RBI

The Pirates played one more game against an opponent in a higher classification and dropped an 8-3 decision versus the Bulldogs on Saturday on the road.

It is the first loss in nearly two months for Adna (15-4), but it has yet to lose to a Class 2B squad. It will open the 2B District 4 tournament next week in the quarterfinals against an opponent to be determined.

Montesano jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with two runs in the bottom of the second inning and another in the third. The Pirates responded with back-to-back solo home runs from Kendall Humphrey and Ava Simms.

They kept the deficit at one in the fifth with an RBI single from Alyssa Carroll. The Bulldogs snared some breathing room with two runs each in the fifth and sixth frames.

Simms struck out 11 in the circle, tossing all six innings and added two hits at the plate. Six other batters recorded one hit for Adna.