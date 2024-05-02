Adna blows out Onalaska, takes top seed in 2B district tourney

May 1—BOX SCORE

At Pe Ell

PIRATES 13, LOGGERS 0 (5 inn.)

Adna 104 80 — 13

Onalaska 000 00 — 0

ADNA Pitching — A. Percival 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO; Richards 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO. Highlights — T. Percival 3-4, 2 2B, 3B; Mohney 2-5, 2 RBI, R; Fagernes 1-2, 3 RBI, R

ONY Pitching — Bond 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Lyons 3 IP, 5 H, 12 R (6 ER), 3 BB, 2 SO; Stewart 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Highlights — Barnes 0-0, BB

After a couple postponements due to rain, Adna's long wait paid off with a 13-0, five-inning triumph over Onalaska on Wednesday in Pe Ell to cap the C2BL regular season by sharing the league title with Toutle Lake.

On a coin flip also held on Wednesday, the Pirates won it and will be the leagues No. 1 seed and will play on its home diamond at least once on Friday. They will play either Ocosta or Kalama in a quarterfinal at 1 p.m.

Adna (17-3, 16-2 C2BL) turned a 1-0 cushion into a 5-0 advantage after four runs in the top of the third inning. Mat Roundtree roped a two-run single and Tristan Percival recorded an RBI double. It broke the game open with an eight-run fourth fueled by its first seven hitters reaching base.

Percival went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple at the plate while Luke Mohney drove in a pair of runs. Owen Fagernes recorded three RBIs plus Aidan Percival and Brody Richards combined for a no-hitter and 10 strikeouts on the mound.

Onalaska retires at 0-21, 0-18 on the season.