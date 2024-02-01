Admiring C.J. Stroud’s rookie season and giving Greg Olsen his flowers | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab celebrate how special the 2023 season was for the Houston Texans rookie quarterback and Fox game analyst. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

JASON FITZ: As we look back at this season, there were some amazing performances that delivered teams one step closer to football glory thanks to our friends at Amazon Prime. We want to single out two individuals who really delivered. Frank, get weird with me. Whatever the word delivered means to you, who delivered the most this season?

FRANK SCHWAB: Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud. Think of how he delivered hope to the Texans fans and delivered so many great moments to us NFL fans who just like watching great players. I've never seen a rookie quarterback like CJ Stroud.

He was amazing from day one. All the way into the playoffs when he has that great game against the Browns and sets records there for the Texans. You just felt like we are watching the next superstar of the NFL. That is really, really rare as a rookie. It was awesome to watch Stroud's development.

The Texans dig themselves out of the gutter. They were maybe the NFL's worst franchise coming into the season. Now, because of Stroud and DeMeco Ryans, they have a ton of hope going forward. The delivery of the year, to me, CJ Stroud.

He's here already. He has arrived as a star. He's going to be a superstar. He's going to win an MVP someday. CJ Stroud, one of the absolute great stories of this NFL season.

JASON FITZ: CJ Stroud has been so good this year that the way we judge rookie quarterbacks for the next five years is going to be different. There's going to be the qualifier in the room of CJ Stroud for the foreseeable future. I love that call by you.

When I think of delivery, though, I'm going to go a little different. I'm going to go with Greg Olsen. Now, there was a big debate on analytics during the course of the broadcast and since then with Greg Olsen. But this is what I love about listening to Olsen. The person at the mic has an incredible opportunity to make everybody smarter in a way that really improves the football watching experience.

That's what Greg Olsen does to me every single week. He manages to take little tidbits. He puts them together quickly and he gets them out to the audience in a way that makes plays make more sense. I need somebody to tell me why a play failed or succeeded. And I don't think anybody in our business does that better in a more concise way than Greg Olsen. So when I say deliver, I think it's because all of us that watch Greg Olsen work are smarter after the game because of him.

FRANK SCHWAB: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, everybody thinks they could do that job. They can't. It's a tough job. And Greg Olsen basically went straight from being a tight end in the NFL to the broadcast booth and did that seamlessly. He did that as well as anybody.

He could break down a game. He's engaging. He's entertaining. He's smart. Yes, I think he is the best caller guy in the NFL right now, maybe the best all sports. He's fantastic, fantastic job by Greg Olsen.

JASON FITZ: All right. Those are your playoff deliveries from the 2023 season.