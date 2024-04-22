'You have to admire City's mentality'

[Getty Images]

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards believes Manchester City should be praised for grinding out victory over Chelsea to reach the FA Cup final, despite a relatively "poor" performance from the holders.

Bernardo Silva's late goal secured victory for Pep Guardiola's side after Chelsea - and notably Nicolas Jackson - spurned a number of presentable openings.

"By their very, very high standards they were poor," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They didn't really click in the final third at all.

"I haven't seen a City side misplace as many passes as they did against Chelsea. I think the fatigue is as much mental as it is physical.

"But you have to admire the mentality. It would have been quite easy with the game going against them and Chelsea playing well to be overrun, but they weren't.

"You can only really pat City's players on the back.

"They've won everything - they won the Treble last year. The FA Cup is probably their third priority of the season and they still managed to grind out a result.

"Silva obviously had that awful penalty against Real Madrid. We're talking about mentality and the ability to put previous disappointment behind you - he goes and scores the winner in an FA Cup semi-final."

