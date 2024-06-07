The Admirals won a battle for their AHL playoff lives Thursday. Can they do it three more times?

Milwaukee Admirals right wing Phil Tomasino celebrates his third-period goal against the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game 4 of their AHL playoff series Thursday night at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Why not? That’s the question the Milwaukee Admirals continue to ask themselves.

For the fifth time in these AHL Calder Cup playoffs, the Admirals staved off elimination, handing the Coachella Valley Firebirds a 7-2 loss Thursday night in a scrappy Game 4 of the Western Conference finals at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

To advance, though, they’ll need to win three more times against a team that had won nine straight in the playoffs before Thursday.

Game 4 summary: Admirals 7, Firebirds 2

“The margins are so slim,” said Admirals forward Phil Tomassino, who finished with a goal and an assist. “Any situation like that, when you’re on the brink of elimination, it kind of gets you … I don’t want to say more fired up, but everyone knows what’s on the line and we’ve been pretty good so far but the rest of this series is elimination games.

“We want to win the next three, and I think we have a good chance to do it if we play like we did tonight. It’s just something we have here, something special, and I truly believe we can do this thing, for sure.”

Rookie forward Fedor Svechkov scored two power-play goals, the first of them at 12:44 of the second period that proved to be the game winner and then the last score of the game at 18:03 of the third.

Milwaukee also got goals from Wade Allison, his first of the postseason; Joakim Kemmell, his second; Zach L’Heureux, his playoff-leading 10th; and Roland McKeown, also his second, into an empty Coachella Valley net.

“Obviously the score speaks for itself, but the way we pressured them … they had no time,” Tomassino said. “Early on they had some shifts in our end we’d probably like to clean up, but as the game went on our whole group didn’t give them an inch. That’s a great way to be heading into the next game.”

Game 5 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday back on the Admirals’ home ice. A Milwaukee victory would send the series back to Palm Springs, California.

The rough-and-tumble game — which came on the 20th anniversary of the Admirals winning the Calder Cup — included nine 10-minute misconduct penalties in addition to two penalties for fighting and three for roughing.

“The game got away from them and they’re disappointed,” Admirals coach Karl Taylor said. “The game got away from them and they were just disappointed so they were trying to send a message to us, and I thought we handled it fine.”

Does that say anything about a fire among the Milwaukee players that will help the rest of the series or about what to expect in Game 5?

“I don’t know,” Taylor said. “We’ll see how the game goes Saturday.”

Coachella Valley, the second-year franchise that serves as the top minor-league affiliate of the Seattle Kracken, eliminated the Admirals in a semifinal series last season. The Firebirds had beat the Admirals by scores of 2-1, 3-1 and 5-2 before suffering their first defeat since their Calder Cup playoffs opener.

Coachella Valley goaltender Chris Driedger was on the ice for six of the Admirals’ goals Thursday night, the same number he had over the previous four games combined and the most he had allowed in a game this postseason.

“We felt we could have won the first two games in Palm Springs,” Taylor said. “Game 3 here, we gave the game away early and tired to get back into it but you can’t spot a team four goals. It’s not going to work. We knew we were in one where we kind of didn’t play well early so we got the result we deserved in Game 3.

“So we’re a confident group. It does help to score some goals, to get some behind the goaltender, who’s played very well and done a very good job for them. Hopefully the guys realize, OK, he is a human down there and we can score on him. Hopefully that builds confidence for our shooters. But we’re going to need to be better than we were today Saturday to get the same result.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Admirals beat Firebirds 7-2 in Game 4 of their AHL playoff series