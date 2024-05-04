Admirals win game one of second round series over Adirondack 7-4

GLENS FALLS, NY (WAVY) – the Norfolk Admirals scored four goals in the third period and defeated the Adirondack Thunder 7-4 in game one of the second round of the ECHL playoffs.

Norfolk won five of the eight meetings between the two teams in the regular season and fell behind 3-2 in the second period before storming back in the final period to take the lead.

The Admirals outshot the Thunder 37-24 with Thomas Caron scoring two of Norfolk’s goals.

Yaniv Perets had 20 saves for the Admirals who now lead the best of seven series 1-0.

Game two in Saturday in Glens Falls.

The Series comes to Norfolk Scope for games three and four and if necessary game five before the series would shift back to upstate New York if needed.

Upcoming schedule:

Game Two: Saturday in Glens Falls

Game Three: Wednesday May 8 at Scope (7:05)

Game Four: Friday May 10 at Scope (7:05)

Game Five: Saturday May 11 at Scope (7:05) *

Game Six: Tuesday May 14th in Glens Falls *

Game Seven: Wednesday May 15 in Glens Falls *

(* If necessary)

