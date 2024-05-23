Admirals take series lead after 3-2 win over Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mic. - Egor Afanasyev scored a hat trick, including the game-winning goal in overtime, as the Admirals topped Grand Rapids 3-2 to take a two games-to-one advantage in the best-of-five Central Division Finals.

Joakim Kemell carried the puck into the Griffins zone and left a drop pass for Afanasyev. He grabbed the puck and fired it towards the net and the puck deflected off a Grand Rapids defender and into the net to give the Admirals the win.

It was the first post-season OT victory for Milwaukee since April 26, 2019, against Iowa, snapping a three-game overtime skid, and it was the first OT win on the road for the Ads since April 22, 2011.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Yaroslav Askarov was impressive in net for the Admirals for the second straight game, stopping 27 shots, including 14 alone in the third period. Kemell and Ryan Ufko each chipped in a pair of assists to help pace the Ads offense.

The win also snapped a five-game road playoff losing streak and was the first win in Grand Rapids since May 20, 2006.

After a scoreless first period, Afanasyev put the Admirals ahead 1-0 at the 2:50 mark of the second period with his second goal of the post-season. Afanasyev took a pass from the half-wall from Jasper Weatherby and took a shot that was saved by Sebastian Cossa, but the rebound came right to him and he buried it.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Griffins William Wallinder knotted the score at one just over half-way through the second, but Afanasyev regained the lead for the Admirals with 4:46 to play in the frame. With the team on a 4-on-3 power-play, Afanasyev got the rebound of a Joakim Kemell shot and scored under the paddle of Cossa.

Once again, Grand Rapids tied the score, as Austin Czarnik collected the rebound of his own shot and sent the puck trickling through the legs of Askarov, setting the stage for overtime and Afanasyev’s heroics.

The Admirals look to close out the series in game four on Friday night at 6 p.m. CT at Van Andel Arena. Game five, if necessary, would be back at Panther Arena on Sunday, May 26 at 5 p.m.