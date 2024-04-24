Admirals return home to Scope with 2-1 lead in Kelly Cup Playoffs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Admirals were getting their final reps in at Chilled Ponds in Chesapeake before doing something they haven’t done in 10 years — hosting playoff hockey in Scope Arena.

“It’s been needed for sure,” said Chesapeake native Brandon Osmundson, who has three points so far in the postseason. “There hasn’t been hockey in late April here in a long time. I know these fans are ready for it and we’re ready to put on a show for them.”

The Admirals ended the regular season third in the Eastern Conference, and currently hold a 2-1 lead over the Trois-Rivières Lions in the first round of the Kelly Cup playoffs. Norfolk has won 16 of its last 21 games, and its players think they can turn the tide from the previous seasons of disappointment.

“I think with this team, we have the potential to go pretty far,” said forward Brady Fleurent. “It’s always fun when you have that potential.”

Puck drop for Wednesday’s game is 7:05 p.m. at Scope Arena.

