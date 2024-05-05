Admirals fall to Stars, Calder Cup hopes on the line

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Milwaukee Admirals pumped 33 shots on goal in Game 2 against Texas, but only Ozzy Wiesblatt found the back of the net for the Admirals as they fell 4-1 to the Stars on Saturday.

Milwaukee now trails the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals 2-0 with a do-or-die game three set for Wednesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Texas jumped out to a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes of play thanks to a shot from the point by Alex Petrovic that found its way through traffic and past a screened Yaroslav Askarov at 15:12 of the first.

The Stars made it a two-goal lead with a power-play marker from Angus MacDonald at 10:21.

The Admirals got on the board on Wiesblatt’s first career playoff goal at 8:56 of the third period. The play started with a little give-and-go play between Marc Del Gaizo and Navrin Mutter to gain the Stars zone. Del Gaizo skated in on Remi Porier and froze him before sliding a pass over to Wiesblatt, who had a wide open net to pull the Admirals within one.

Unfortunately, that was as close as Milwaukee would get. Matej Blumel scored his third goal of the series when he tucked the puck into the net past the outstretched leg of Askarov at 11:25 and then Justin Hryckowian sealed it for the Stars with an empty net goal with 49 seconds to play.

Milwaukee will look to stave off elimination as the series moves to Milwaukee for Game 3 on Wednesday, May 8, at 7 p.m. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, will be on Friday, May 10 and Sunday, May 12.