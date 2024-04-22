Admirals fall to Grand Rapids in overtime, 2-1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Carter Mazur scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday, April 21 at Van Andel Arena.

The Admirals finished the regular season with a record of 47-22-2-1, good for 97 points. The Ads finished in first place in the Central Division.

The Admirals played a very young lineup, leaving many regular contributors back in Milwaukee for rest. Outside of goalie Troy Grosenick, the 18 skaters in Milwaukee’s lineup averaged 64.8 games of American Hockey League experience.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Mazur deflected a shot from Austin Czarnik in the slot at 2:10 of the overtime session to give the Griffins the victory. With the win, the Griffins clinched second place in the Central Division.

Neither team found the back of the net in the first period, although a replay was needed to confirm that Admirals forward Ozzy Wiesblatt didn’t put the puck into the goal off the crossbar.

In the second period, Milwaukee scored the first goal of the game while on a power play. Reid Schaefer’s backhander from the left circle went off the post and stayed in the crease. Rookie Alex Campbell was able to emerge from the scrum and push the puck into the net at 10:57 of the second frame. It was Campbell’s third goal of the season and first career power play marker. Schaefer and Jeremy Hanzel earned the assists.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Grand Rapids tied the game 1-1 with a power play goal of its own at 7:44 of the third period by Joel L’Esperance.

Milwaukee moves on to the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Admirals will play a best-of-five series against the winner of a best-of-three series between the Texas Stars and Manitoba Moose. The Ads will return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena for Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals Wed., May 8.