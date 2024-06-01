Admirals fall into 2-0 hole to Firebirds in their AHL Western Conference finals series

Coachella Valley Firebirds goaltender Chris Driedger makes a save against Milwaukee Admirals forward Fedor Svechkov in Game 2 of the teams' AHL Western Conference finals series at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

Chris Driedger stymied the Milwaukee Admirals again, leading the Coachella Valley Firebirds to a 3-1 victory Friday night in Palm Desert, California, that gave them a 2-0 lead in their AHL playoff series.

Andrew Poturalski put the Firebirds ahead 28 seconds into the game, and Ryker Evans added a power-play goal in the first period. Driedger stopped 31 shots, with only Ozzy Wiesblatt sneaking one past him at 5:28 of the second period. Driedger has given up just nine goals over the past six games.

Box score: Firebirds 3, Admirals 1

Game 3 of the best-of-seven Western Conference finals series is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, and Game 4 for 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Admirals have had to come back to win their first two series, but the Firebirds have won eight straight games since losing their playoff opener. Coachella Valley, a second-year AHL team, knocked Milwaukee out of the playoffs last season.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Admirals fall into 2-0 hole to Firebirds in their AHL playoff series