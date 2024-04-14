Admirals edge IceHogs, clinch Central Division crown

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Admirals beat the Rockford IceHogs 3-2 on Saturday night to clinch the Central Division crown.

It is the Admirals' first division title since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and the first that will feature a postseason appearance for the Admirals as division champ since 2016.

The Admirals currently own a record of 45-21-1-1 and 92 points with four games to go in the regular season, which concludes on April 21 in Grand Rapids.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

As division champions, the Admirals will face the winner of the 4/5 seed play-in series in the Calder Cup Playoffs. If the post-season started Saturday, Milwaukee would take on the winner of Texas-Manitoba, who would play a best-of-three series.

It is the second division title for current Head Coach Karl Taylor and the seventh time since the Admirals joined the AHL in 2001 that they have accomplished the feat. Those previous seasons include 2003-04, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2015-16, 2019-20 and now 2023-24.

Dates and times for the Central Division Semifinals will be announced at a later date.