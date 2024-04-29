Admirals Capture Series Against Lions in Game 6

Norfolk, VA (COURTESY OF THE NORFOLK ADMIRALS) – The Norfolk Admirals competed against the Trois-Rivières Lions in a pivotal Game 6 matchup at Norfolk Scope. The Admirals emerged victorious with a 4-3 win over the Lions, marking their first postseason series victory in a decade. This achievement propelled the Admirals to the second round of the Kelly Cup playoffs, marking a significant milestone for the team and its fans.

Yaniv Perets made his fifth consecutive appearance in goal. He finished the night with 21 saves off of 24 shots faced in the Admirals’ victory.

At the beginning of the game, the prevailing tension was palpable in the arena, as both teams were aware of the stakes at hand. During the first half of the period, the visiting team had the upper hand on the forecheck and was first to score, nearing the halfway point. Jakov Novak scored the first goal for the Lions with a one-timer shot that beat Perets.

Subsequently, the Admirals began to find their offensive rhythm, resulting in two goals that gave them their first lead of the night. Carson Golder scored twice, which propelled his team ahead 2-1. Golder tied the game at 1 with a swift backhander that brought excitement to the Scope. His second goal came off a power play with a wrist shot from the slot that shifted momentum back to their side.

At the end of the first period, the score was 2-1 in favor of Norfolk, who outshot the Lions 12-6.

In the middle frame, the Admirals extended their lead by adding another goal as they continued to execute their game plan. The Lions had several opportunities to potentially tie the game at two, but Perets stood tall in the cage following his first goal given up. Stepan Timofeyev scored the third goal for the Admirals, giving them a 3-1 lead with a shot out front that went top-side, near the halfway mark in the period. The goal came to fruition off the effort from Golder, who added an assist to his two-goal night.

Norfolk had more chances to add to their lead following the goal, but they would have to defend a penalty off Golder to maintain their two-goal margin. After 40 minutes of action, Norfolk had the upper hand in shots on goal, 9-7, with their 3-1 lead.

During the last 20 minutes of the game, the tension was palpable, to say the least. The Lions managed to reduce the deficit to just one goal, with Novak scoring his second goal of the evening. Shortly after, Norfolk regained their two-goal advantage, with Carson Musser netting the one-timer off of Golder’s pass, who made a stellar effort to set Musser up.

The hostilities on the ice continued to escalate following the Admirals’ goal, and the game remained 4-2 until the final two minutes of play. It was during these last moments that the Lions took a risk and removed their goalie, scoring a power-play goal thanks to Nicolas Guay, making it 4-3 with only 90 seconds left on the clock.

Despite the Lions’ late push, the Admirals remained calm under pressure and managed to secure a 6-4 victory, winning the series 4-2 in six games.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR – C. Golder (2 goals, 2 assists, +3)

2. NOR – C. Musser (1 goal, +2)

3. NOR – S. Timofeyev (1 goal, +1)

What’s Next

The Admirals have advanced to the second round of the Kelly Cup playoffs. They are currently awaiting their opponent, which will be determined in the Adirondack-Maine series. This series is set to go to game six on Tuesday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.