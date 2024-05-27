Admirals beat Griffins, clinching the series

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Admirals beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-0 in game five of the Central Division Finals on Sunday, May 26, to clinch the series and move on to the Western Conference Finals.

For the second season in a row, the Admirals will take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the conference finals.

The win in game five was the fifth straight best-of-five series that has been decided by a winner-take-all contest for Milwaukee and they have won all of them.

Admirals head coach Karl Taylor improved his record in the postseason while facing elimination to a remarkable 12-3, including a 4-0 mark this year.

The Admirals said attendance for the game was 7,846 the most ever for the Admirals since the joined the American Hockey League in 2001.

Game one in the finals is set for 9 p.m. Wednesday night, May 29.