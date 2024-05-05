Admirals up 2-0 in series vs. Thunder after 5-2 win

GLENS FALLS, NY – The Admirals have taken a commanding 2-0 lead in its best of seven playoff series vs. the Adirondack Thunder.

Keaton Jameson got the scoring started in the first period.

After both teams traded goals in the second period, Norfolk exploded for three goals in the third period.

Danny Katic netted the game-winner on an assist by Thomas Caron.

Goalie Yaniv Perets had 41 saves in the win.

Game three of the series is Wednesday at Scope. Fans are encouraged to wear white.

