Adley Rutschman’s two homers, Ryan O’Hearn’s late blast not enough to save Orioles in 6-5 loss to Blue Jays

TORONTO — After getting the best of Yusei Kikuchi for years, the Baltimore Orioles couldn’t solve the veteran left-hander this time. Baltimore managed only one run against him, and Adley Rutschman’s two home runs were their only source of offense until a last gasp in the ninth inning in a 6-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Orioles top pitching prospect Cade Povich started for his MLB debut, allowing six runs on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts. He left two runners on base when he exited with one out in the sixth inning after throwing 100 pitches and reliever Dillon Tate allowed both to score on a single by No. 9 hitter Ernie Clement. The big blow against Povich was a three-run home run by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the third.

Kikuchi entered the game with a 5.17 ERA in 13 games (10 starts) against the Orioles in his career, but he looked much more like the solid pitcher he has been this season. He went six innings, holding the Orioles to one run — a solo home run by Rutschman — on four hits and six strikeouts. Kikuchi dropped his ERA to 3.48, on pace for the lowest of his career.

Rutschman collected the Orioles’ fourth multi-homer game in six days, swatting his second of the day off Blue Jays reliever and former Orioles prospect Zach Pop for a two-run shot. The switch hitter blasted a homer from each side of the plate, the first time in he’s done so in a game in his career. Rutschman is up to 12 home runs this season, tied with the Minnesota Twins’ Ryan Jeffers and the Oakland Athletics’ Shea Langeliers for the most among primary catchers.

As for the rest of the Orioles’ offense, only three other players recorded a hit over the first eight innings as Baltimore registered just one at-bat with a runner in scoring position. Ryan O’Hearn gave Baltimore life with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to make it a one-run game, but Yimi García struck out Kyle Stowers to end the game.

The loss forced the Orioles (39-22) to settle for a series split after winning the first two games. They’ll continue their road trip with a flight down to Florida, where the American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays are waiting to host a three-game set.

