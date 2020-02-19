Adley Rutschman puts on a show at Orioles’ spring training batting practice

The Orioles' future has arrived… well, sort of.

Top prospect Adley Rutschman received an invitation to major-league camp this spring but is unlikely to head north with the team once the regular season begins. That hasn't stopped him from trying to make a good impression on his future coaches, however, and he did so in a big way on Wednesday.

Rutschman stepped up to the plate for batting practice and, after hitting a few grounders and foul balls, settled in just in time to launch two moonshots on his final two pitches of the session.

Two huge batting practice homers for Adley Rutschman to end this round. One cleared the batter's eye in center field: pic.twitter.com/EPXGT2p7LY — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) February 19, 2020

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde couldn't help but smile when told reporters afterward, "Well he's fun to watch hit."

Brandon Hyde was on hand for Adley Rutschman batting practice today. Here is his reaction: pic.twitter.com/OXQXMi2jKw — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) February 19, 2020

Baltimore drafted the switch-hitting catcher first overall out of Oregon State last June. He immediately became the team's No. 1 prospect after debuting as a consensus top five minor leaguer on this year's prospect rankings. Although he's probably at least a year away from making the majors, Rutschman is already giving Orioles fans a glimpse of what's to come.

