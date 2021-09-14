What adjustments can the Jets and Giants make after their Week 1 losses? | SportsNite
On SportsNite, Eamon McAnaney, Ralph Vacchiano and Leger Douzable talk about how fixable the Jets offensive line issues are now with Mekhi Becton hurt, what adjustments Jason Garrett can make for the Giants in week 2 and how much of a factor can Saquon Barkley be on a short turnaround.