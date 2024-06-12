What adjustments should we expect from Boston’s Joe Mazzulla and Dallas’ Jason Kidd in Game 3?

We often hear about ‘adjustments’ from head coaches in a postseason series without a clear idea of what that means among some fans, and the Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Finals series vs. the Denver Nuggets is no exception.

How might we describe how Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla and Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd have shifted their approach to Game 2 of the series after how things went for the Mavs in game 1? And what ought we to be looking for from both in Game 3 given the close loss for Dallas? Hosts of the “All-NBA” podcast Tim Legler and Adam Mares recently held a local media mailbag pod to address NBA finals questions ahead of the series’ third installment on Wednesday, including this one from the Celtics Wire.

Take a look at the clip above to hear everything you need to know about what Kyrie Irving and the Mavs need to do to win the next game — and what Boston needs to do to stop them.

