By adjusting his game, Knicks’ Julius Randle putting together best season of career

The Knicks have been one of the pleasant surprises of the NBA season. The team currently sits in fifth place with a 39-27 record, and a major key to New York’s success has been the play of Julius Randle.

Named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, the power forward is averaging career-highs of 25.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists across 66 games. The strong performance gave Randle his second berth on the NBA All-Star team.

The season has been so successful for the former Kentucky standout that it has drawn comparisons to his 2020-21 campaign. That year, he earned the NBA’s Most Improved Player award and a berth on the All-NBA second team while averaging 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists.

But has this season been better?

Randle’s success has been somewhat of a surprise after poor play last season. After shooting a miraculous and fluky 41.1 percent from three-point range during the 2020-21 season, Randle faltered last season, shooting just 30.8 percent from behind the arc on 390 attempts.

A seemingly weird feud with Knicks fans seemed to envelop Randle. The forward and the Knicks failed to make the playoffs and left questions about his future with the club.

Randle has rebounded from his season of despair and has a chance to reach All-NBA status again.

His game has evolved. His shot profile shows signs of a more analytically efficient player. He’s not shooting threes as well as he did a couple of seasons ago, but Randle’s still converting at a solid shooting clip of 35.5 percent on an increased rate of attempts (11.4 three-point attempts per 100 possessions).

Since the end of the All-Star break, Randle has launched 11.2 trifectas per game in six contests and has made 47.8 percent of those attempts.

Finding his groove

In the earlier days of Randle’s career when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers, he was a bull in a china shop, attacking defenders incessantly in the paint while providing very little production from the perimeter. In three full seasons, the forward shot just 25.7 percent from the three-point line on 144 attempts.

By the 2020-21 season, he transformed into an isolation-heavy shot creator who meandered on the perimeter and rarely ventured into the paint. He had just 25 dunks that year and only 16.2 percent of his shots came from within three feet.

During his first All-Star campaign, 20 percent of Randle’s points came from the midrange, according to the NBA Stats page. Those numbers put him in the vicinity of other middy masters such as Kevin Durant, Khris Middleton and Russell Westbrook.

Randle has cut midrange attempts from his shot diet and transformed them into looks at the rim and three-point line. This, just 8.5 percent of his points come from the midrange.

Randle’s also shown more willingness to move off the ball. This year, he’s cutting on 4.1 percent of possessions when he’s on the floor. Two years ago, he cut on just 1.7 percent of possessions.

Moving without the ball is needed with point guard Jalen Brunson taking control of the Knicks' offense at times. The addition of Brunson has also cut Randle’s assist numbers down.

Though he hasn’t replicated the sweet-shooting season or assists from two years ago, Randle’s turned in a better overall performance this season by adjusting his game to fit the current roster. It’s led to what may become the most efficient season of his career.

The 2020-21 version of Randle had great moments, but it was hard to envision how he would play with other ball dominant stars. This Randle can mesh with other stars, which is better for the long-term outlook of his career as well as the Knicks' roster.