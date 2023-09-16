'You have to adjust to your personnel': New-look Harlem football offense is working

If you’re fond of traditional ground-and-pound football, this Harlem team may not look familiar.

The days of handing the football to AJ Brown, Cam Garnett and Jason Williams 35 times a night might be what Harlem is known for, but these Bulldogs are still just as electric through the air.

Senior Quarterback Ethan Evangelista felt a sigh of relief after the 47-42 win over Aquinas Friday, especially considering the fact Harlem entered Friday coming off one-score losses to Elbert County and Midland Valley.

“We’ve been struggling the past two weeks,” he said. “We’ve lost both games by a combined eight points, so it’s hard coming off those two losses, but I think our offense played great. Defense played well, too, but we came out and just threw the ball around and everybody did their job.”

That mindset may have introduced more suspense ahead of Friday’s outcome. Leading 47-29 with 8:14 left in regulation, Harlem continued to run its offense as if the score was flipped. To the dismay of some in the stadium, three incompletions would knock 15-20 seconds off the clock and Aquinas would get the football back. Harlem coach Mark Boiter knew it looked off, but there was a purpose behind it.

“It didn’t need to be that stressful at the end. We had an 18-point lead with six and a half minutes to go. I think the Elbert County loss where we gave up the 20-point lead made us not want to be conservative in the second half. We tried to be aggressive, maybe a little too aggressive,” he said. “It’s okay, we were trying to send a message to our guys to get the job done. That’s why we were still throwing it, that’s why we went for it on the 4th-and-2, just trying to end the game there. It got stressful in the end, but we pulled off a close win.”

Harlem showed off its perimeter playmakers throughout the night. Kee Williams returned a kickoff for a touchdown late in the second quarter. Cayman Davis made a difficult catch in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. Ronald Oliver, Dyson Maddox and Cory Boyd also got into the mix. At the end of the day, that slew of talent on the outside is why this Bulldogs’ offense looks the way it does.

“You have to adjust to your personnel. On both sides of the ball and special teams we feel like we’ve got a lot of guys we can throw to on the outside,” Boiter said. “It’s not last year where it’s time to force the ball to Jon Jon (Howard) all the time. I feel like we’ve got a lot of guys we can throw the ball to. We’ve got a running quarterback, but it’s just kind of how our offense has evolved. We want to get better at running the football, but we’re happy we’re able to throw it well.”

Aquinas loses another star to a major injury

Aquinas lost more than a rivalry game Friday. Senior captain and linebacker Wesley Michaelson exited the game in the first quarter with what appeared to be a broken wrist. He went down after a tackle on the sideline and did not return. It’s the second Dream 16 player to go down for the Irish after linebacker Clark Jackson tore is ACL in the season-opener against Jefferson County.

While it’s horrible news for James Leonard’s squad, having guys like senior Copelan Thurmond and freshman Jaded Wuerth who can step up for that defensive unit going forward is a luxury many teams in the area can’t afford.

Thomson’s Kasai Jones scores both ways in win over Laney

While Friday nights at The Brickyard are conducive to Thomson wins, it’s become clear the last two years that Laney has been a problem for the Bulldogs as of late.

While Thomson has a number of guys that would normally stand out on a given night, it was senior receiver and safety Kasai Jones that was the difference against the Wildcats. He started things off with a scoop-and-score in the second quarter to put the Bulldogs up 14-0. Jones also made his presence known on offense with a 34-yard touchdown grab with three minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Another region win is the first step on the rung as Thomson looks to repeat as Region 4-AA champs and defend its state title.

Burke County has something in young quarterback

We highlighted sophomore quarterback Sean Vandiver in our 14 underclassmen to watch segment earlier in the week. Friday he showed everyone why he’s starting for the Bears at such a young age.

Vandiver was nearly perfect in the 49-17 win over Oconee County, completing 10 of 15 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 32 yards and a score on the ground. It was expected guys like A’merre Williams, Jeremy Richardson and Ronderius Gray would lead this offense throughout the season (and they are), but if Franklin Stephens can get play like this out of his young quarterback, the 4-0 Bears become that much more dangerous.

Dallas Carter goes wild in Augusta Christian win

Junior receiver and defensive back Dallas Carter is probably Augusta Christian’s top perimeter playmaker and he showed it again in Friday’s 34-14 win over Trinity Collegiate.

Dallas Carter catches the screen pass and takes it to the house to give the Lions the 20-0 lead pic.twitter.com/TacfgtFDA9 — ACS Athletics (@ACSLionsSports) September 16, 2023

He recorded a pair of interceptions in the win, taking one to the house. Carter also recovered a fumble and scored twice on offense. It was the first win for the Lions (2-3) under interim coach Mark Ethridge.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Harlem football offense finding different ways to score each week