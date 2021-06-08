Aditi Kinkhabwala's Top 5 WR duos for 2021
NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala highlights her top five WR duos for 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup thinks the team’s offense is going to light it up this season and he’d like to be around for another run in 2022. Gallup was a third-round pick in 2018, so he is heading into the final year of his first NFL contract. During an appearance on NFL Network this [more]
James filed a grievance against the Broncos due to the nature of his Achilles injury sustained off-site last month.
Durant's odds are all the way down to +150. No one else is close.
Daniel Suarez posted a video through his personal Twitter account Tuesday morning, revealing the initial contact that led to his last-lap bump of Michael McDowell in last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway. Suarez’s tweet also indicated that he wouldn’t stand for on-track shenanigans — “not taking BS here.” RELATED: Official Sonoma results […]
Already facing a long day, Rickie Fowler found the road even tougher Monday in 36-hole qualifying as he tried to avoid missing the U.S. Open for the first time in 11 years. Fowler was among 685 players seeking 54 spots in nine qualifiers across eight states to fill the field for the U.S. Open, which starts June 17 at Torrey Pines in San Diego.
Luka Doncic won't rest after losing a tough Game 7 to the Clippers.
As fans begin to see what these celebrity bouts are about, they’ll walk.
Clint Bowyer is driving around his property on a Tuesday afternoon in his tractor, just like any other day. But this time, he’s doing it while on Zoom. Last fall, Bowyer had a decision to make that would potentially change his role in the NASCAR industry: Continue driving for Stewart-Haas Racing or join the FOX Sports […]
Rodgers’ absence this week is a significant moment in an escalating standoff with the Packers, signaling a deepening resolve that the team’s front office must consider in a longer vantage as it prepares for the 2021 season.
Daryl Morey tweeted last week that Stephen Curry should 'join' his brother, Seth.
“What is he doing wrong,” Diaz said during an interview with Yahoo Sports. “What is Francis Ngannou doing wrong?
"I mean, if he keeps talking about me, that's great for the PIP Fund.”
Regardless of whether or not the NFL MVP shows up to Green Bay minicamp this week, his statement will lack any ambiguity.
Rickie Fowler came up just short — one roll of the ball — in his last shot at avoiding sitting out another major when he failed to get through U.S. Open qualifying on Tuesday. Fowler had five holes to play Tuesday morning in the rain-delayed qualifier at Brookside and The Lakes, and he needed three birdies. Chez Reavie and Erik van Rooyen of South Africa led the way in Ohio, the largest of nine U.S. Open qualifiers across the country because of so many PGA Tour players in the field.
Sympathy for Jon Rahm turned into bafflement and, in some quarters, anger at the PGA Tour’s handling of the Spaniard’s coronavirus withdrawal when he was six shots clear at the Memorial tournament on Saturday. Even the eventual winner, Patrick Cantlay, recognised the emptiness of the occasion. “Such a weird situation and so unfortunate, because, me included, everyone knows it would've been a totally different day today had that not happened,” Cantlay said, after beating fellow American Collin Mo
Tyler Toffoli scored at 1:39 of overtime, lifting the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night and a four-game sweep of their second-round playoff series. Toffoli took a cross-crease pass from Cole Caufield and beat Connor Hellebuyck with a one-timer for the winner and his fourth goal of the postseason. “I think that’s definitely one of the bigger ones,” Toffoli said of his series-clinching goal.
Ryan Fitzpatrick is the angry teenager whose parents have been doing this for too long.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has reached the first Grand Slam semifinal of her career by coming back to beat doubles partner Elena Rybakina 6-7 (2), 6-2, 9-7 at the French Open. The 31st-seeded Pavlyuchenkova entered the day with an 0-6 record in previous singles quarterfinals at all major tournaments.