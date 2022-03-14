Aditi Kinkhabwala lists Bengals' biggest needs in free agency
NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala lists the Cincinnati Bengals' biggest needs during the NFL free agency period. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala lists the Cincinnati Bengals' biggest needs during the NFL free agency period. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Tom Brady announces that he's returning to the NFL after only a few months in retirement and the NFC has shifted once again this offseason.
The NFL offseason is here, as teams look to build their next championship roster. Heres a look at when free agency starts and some of the top players available.
The Colts placed the 'right of first refusal' tender on WR Ashton Dulin.
Detroit Lions still could address the QB position in April's 2022 NFL draft, where they have three of the first 34 picks
The Falcons have given left tackle Jake Matthews a three-year extension worth over $52 million.
The Steelers used to own their division. Now, in the aftermath of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, they’re in danger of being left in the dust. It’s an important point to keep in mind when pondering whether the Steelers would make a play for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Last week, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported [more]
The NFL's free agency frenzy is set to kick off this week, with the legal tampering window for players and teams opening Monday.
Julian Edelman had one of the funniest reactions to former Patriots QB Tom Brady announcing that he's unretiring and returning to the NFL for another season.
Deshaun Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract, so he will only waive that to trigger a move to a team of his choosing.
Carson Wentz made a statement for the first time since the Colts traded him to Washington.
It seems that Russell Wilson was pretty desperate to leave Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks - enough to consider playing for almost half of the other teams around the league.
The Packers released veteran edge rusher Za'Darius Smith. The expected move clears $15.3 million of salary cap space.
With the news the Browns and Cowboys have agreed to a trade for Amari Cooper, Mark Schofield looks at what Cleveland is getting in the WR.
WR Davante Adams told the Packers he will not play on the franchise tag during the 2022 season, and negotiations on a new deal aren't in a good place.
Tracking all of the 2022 free agency news surrounding the Bears.
As NFL legal tampering period opens, here’s what is being said about possible Chiefs trades.
A restructured contract or trade didn't materialize with Jarvis Landry, so the Cleveland Browns are releasing the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.
The Packers are releasing versatile and experienced offensive lineman Billy Turner.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is already a coveted player in free agency.
A tweet by the Panther summed up the rest of the NFC South's feelings about Tom Brady coming back