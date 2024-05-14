Adisa Isaac signs rookie contract with Baltimore Ravens

The ink has dried on the rookie contract of former Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac, and now it is time to get rolling. The Baltimore Ravens, who drafted Isaac in the 2024 NFL draft, announced the official signings of a handful of drafted players on Monday. Among them was Isaac.

According to reports, Isaac signed a four-year contract valued at $5,648,034. Isaac’s average annual salary will come out to $1.4 million per season and will start at $1.02 million in 2024 before rising to $1.79 million in 2027. Isaac will be eligible to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2027 NFL season. Isaac received a reported signing bonus of $927,660.

Isaac was drafted by the Ravens with the no. 93rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft (a third-round selection). He will now be on the same roster as former Penn State defensive star Odafe Oweh, who has already had his fifth-year option picked up by the Ravens ahead of schedule.

Isaac may get a chance to make his NFL debut in the national spotlight when the Ravens open the 2024 NFL schedule against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

You can see the rookie contract status of each of Penn State’s 2024 NFL draft picks with our updated draft pick contract tracker.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on X, Facebook, and Threads.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire