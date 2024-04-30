Adisa Isaac describes what kind of player the Ravens are getting

The Baltimore Ravens added another talented pass rusher to their defense by selecting Penn State outside linebacker Adisa Isaac with the No. 93 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. When speaking with the media, Isaac was asked how he would describe himself as a player and what the Ravens were getting in him.

“I would say I’m just disruptive, very lengthy, bendy, twitchy, very violent player,” Isaac said. “I feel like I’m very versatile. I can make plays on dropping, make plays on rushing, make plays in the run game. I’m just a very versatile player that you can plug and play anywhere. I just feel like I bring a lot to the Ravens organization. We know there is obviously great tradition here, so I’m just excited to learn from all these players and just get better, do my thing and be the best player I can to help this team win.”

Isaac reunites with former college teammate Odafe Oweh now in Baltimore to go with Kyle Van Noy, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson, and Malik Hamm at the outside linebacker position.

