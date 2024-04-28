Adirondack gets four goals in third period to tie series against Maine Mariners
Apr. 27—Shane Harper scored a go-ahead power-play goal during a four-goal rally in the third period as the Adirondack Thunder tied their ECHL first-round playoff series against the Maine Mariners at two games apiece with a 5-3 win Saturday night at Cross Insurance Arena.
Tristan Ashbrook started the comeback at 7:17 of the third. Ryan Wheeler tied it at 12:26 with a goal that was upheld after a long video review for possible goaltender interference, and Harper broke the tie with 5:27 remaining.
GAME 5
Adirondack Thunder at Maine Mariners
3 p.m. Sunday
Travis Broughman added an empty-net goal with 1:02 left.
Chase Zieky and Owen Pederson scored in the first period for Maine. Ethan Ritchie made it 3-1 late in the second period.
Game 5 is Sunday afternoon at Cross Arena.
Copy the Story Link
Maine Mariners grab series lead with 4-1 win over Adirondack