Adieu, Big 12: Texas can leave the conference as champion with CFP hopes still in play

University of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was asked this week if he watched the 2009 Big 12 championship game, the last time the Longhorns won a conference title. He said he did not.

That makes sense, of course. Ewers was only 6 years old the night Longhorns head coach Mack Brown held up his right index finger with zeros on the clock at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, pleading for one more second to get the winning field goal against Nebraska. And senior defensive back Jahdae Barron didn't have much of an answer to the same question either. Longhorns safety Michael Taaffe, a sophomore, knows he watched the game but also has needed reruns and documentaries to remind him that it was the football program's last conference championship.

OK, so maybe UT players don't have much firsthand knowledge about that 2009 season. The Longhorns still know about their history, though.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, right, and his Longhorns teammates will take the field at 11 a.m. Saturday for the Big 12 championship game, their final conference matchup before they move to the SEC in 2024.

On Monday, head coach Steve Sarkisian noted that he can peer into Royal-Memorial Stadium from his office. Inside the stadium is giant lettering that recognizes each of the Big 12 championships Texas has won. The Longhorns were the Big 12's best in 1996, 2005 and 2009.

The players also are very familiar with those decorations in their stadium. Throughout summer workouts and practices, director of football performance Torre Becton wouldn't let them forget.

"When we're stretching with the team, they tell us to face the side with all the national championships and Big 12 things so we see that thing," Barron said. "So we've been looking at that, shoot, every day in summer, when it was 110, when we're sweating and dying together. So we look at that, and it reminds us every day. That's always something we have in mind."

If Texas beats Oklahoma State and a couple of other teams ranked above it lose their conference title games, the Longhorns could end up in the College Football Playoffs. But UT coach Steve Sarkisian, top, has guarded against that type of talk. "We've got a huge game in front of us here Saturday, and there is no College Football Playoff talk if we don't play really good Saturday and try to find a way to win that game," Sarkisian said. "If that happens, then there's another discussion to be had."

Texas will get its chance to add another Big 12 title marker — its final one, since the Longhorns are leaving for the Southeastern Conference — Saturday against Oklahoma State in the championship game at AT&T Stadium.

With a win, No. 18 Oklahoma State would be crowned the Big 12 champion for the first time since 2011. The Cowboys would also secure a spot in one of the New Year's Six bowls. Texas, on the other hand, has a little more at stake.

There's a lot on the line Saturday for the Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns, No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings, are contending for a national championship. Texas needs a couple of teams ranked ahead of it to stumble this weekend to finish in one of the CFP's final four spots, which will be revealed Sunday morning.

Cedric Golden: Do Texas and Oklahoma State have one final classic left in them?

Most important, Texas first needs to win Saturday.

"We've got a huge game in front of us here Saturday, and there is no College Football Playoff talk if we don't play really good Saturday and try to find a way to win that game," Sarkisian said. "If that happens, then there's another discussion to be had."

Win or lose, the UT football team will bid farewell to the Big 12 on Saturday. Texas helped found the league in 1996 but will depart for the SEC in July.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers throws to his favorite target, wide receiver Xavier Worthy, during last week's win over Texas Tech. Ewers missed two games this season with an injury but will guide the 11-1 Longhorns into Saturday's Big 12 championship game.

Texas is a heavy betting favorite. Las Vegas oddsmakers expect the Longhorns to win by 15½ points. Before the season, UT was picked to win the Big 12 by the conference's coaches. The Longhorns went 8-1 in Big 12 play, falling only to Oklahoma in October, and sits alone atop the Big 12 standings.

While giving a scouting report at his press conference earlier this week, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy noted that Texas is scoring 35.1 points per game while allowing 17.3. Gundy also took note of the numbers produced by UT's run defense and punt returner Xavier Worthy.

"There's a reason why (they are) where they are," Gundy said.

One last time: Texas closes its Big 12 era against Oklahoma State

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State was picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll but went 7-2 in conference games and won a tiebreaker with Oklahoma to secure a spot in Arlington. Ollie Gordon II, who is leading the nation in rushing, was described by Sarkisian as "a heck of a player. ... He really signifies who their team is."

Sarkisian also said the Oklahoma State linebackers corps is "probably the best one we've faced all year. They've got three very, very good linebackers who impact the game.

Kirk Bohls: How Texas' T'Vondre Sweat went from momma's boy into the Big 12's top defensive player

"Oklahoma State's a very good football team," Sarkisian said. "Got a ton of respect for Coach Gundy and what he's been able to do this year."

The Big 12 logo is seen on the field at Royal-Memorial Stadium during last week's game against Texas Tech. Texas has won only three Big 12 championships (in 1996, 2005 and 2009) but can win a fourth Saturday. It also will be Texas' final Big 12 matchup ever; the Longhorns will move to the SEC in 2024.

The Longhorns' last stand in the Big 12 will be played in front of a sellout crowd at AT&T Stadium.

Those who make the trip to the game Saturday will get to see a show. Nelly is set to perform at halftime, and the Texas and Oklahoma State marching bands will help out with "Hot in Herre." The conference will give a WWE-inspired championship belt to the Most Outstanding Player in the game, and noted UT fan Mark Calaway, also known as the Undertaker, is among the wrestling personalities who are expected to be in attendance.

Then there's the matter of seeing if the Longhorns can finish off the redecorating project they started back home.

"Anytime you're up for whether it's a conference championship or any kind of championship, it's just a blessing," Ewers said. "It's just cool to be a part of a team like this that has an opportunity to go make their mark on this program and put their year up in DKR. It's always going to be a special moment that we're all going to be able to live with for the rest of our lives."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football team needs Big 12 championship to stay in CFP chase