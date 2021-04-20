Adidas Teams with McDonald’s for All American Games Apparel

Have you ever looked at Ronald McDonald and thought, “That’s the aesthetic and vibe I want?” That might sound like a weird question, but it’s not if you’re a big high school basketball fan. Adidas is taking its talents to McDonald’s for a new collection. And if you like red, yellow, and white, you’re going to be—ba da ba ba bah—lovin’ it.

Adidas' McDonald's All American sneakers next to a photo of a man wearing the same apparel jumpsuit

Adidas

The fast food giant has announced a partnership with Adidas and New York sportswear designer Eric Emanuel. They’ve come together for a Limited-Edition All American Games Apparel collection. (Which we first heard about at DesignTAXI.) This is the first time basketball fans can buy the same apparel worn by the 2021 McDonald’s All Americans.

For non-sports fans unfamiliar with the All American Games, it’s McDonald’s premier high school basketball showcase for the top 48 girls and boys players in the country. For more than four decades it’s offered a glimpse at some future WNBA and the NBA stars.

side by side of two men wearing Adidas' McDonald's All American Games apparel, a white hooded sweatshirt and a yellow and red track jacket

Adidas

The new collection consists of two lines. The first features the gear players wear on the court. That includes classic shorts, hoodies, and sweats. The other line has Games-inspired apparel in two colorways. You can get classic basketball shorts “featuring iconography from either adidas or McDonald’s World Famous Fries,” classic slides, graphic tees, reversible track suits, Forum 84 High sneakers, and more.

Both lines sport McDonald’s signature red, yellow, and white, and some feature navy blue as the primary color.

Side by side shots of men wearing McDonald's All American Games apparel from Adidas, one pair red the other blue

Adidas

“The Games have meant so much to basketball fans around the country for more than 40 years – as we’ve watched young stars become basketball greats,” said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, McDonald’s USA, in a statement. “During this unprecedented year, we’re giving fans a new way to celebrate the Games through this exciting adidas collaboration and one-of-a-kind designs from Eric Emanuel.”

The limited-time collection will be available online at Adidas.com, ericemanuel.com and select Adidas retailers. It goes on sale April 23. But fans in New York City can stop by Emanuel’s SoHo store to get early access on April 16.

A yellow and red track jacket and blue pants, both from the Adidas' line of McDonald's All American Games collection

Adidas

Whether you want to celebrate by playing some pick up or getting a McFlurry probably depends on the main reason you wanted the gear in the first place. Either because you love high school basketball or you dig Ronald McDonald’s style.

The post Adidas Teams with McDonald’s for All American Games Apparel appeared first on Nerdist.