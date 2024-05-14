Adidas Signs NFL Star Micah Parsons to a Multiyear Partnership





More from Footwear News





The start of the 2024 NFL season is still months away but Adidas is bolstering its athlete roster now.

The German athletic giant announced Tuesday that it has signed Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons to a multiyear partnership.

“Since his rookie year, Micah has distinguished himself a transformational player in the league with his relentless drive, unique and engaging personality and overall pursuit of greatness,” Adidas vice president of sports marketing Chris McGuire said in a statement. “Micah is a perfect addition to join the three stripes. His passion for greatness — both on and off the field — positions him to be one of the biggest stars in the game, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him join the Adidas family.”

Parsons was the No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft. During his rookie season, the linebacker was named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, and since his debut he has earned three All-Pro selections and finished as a finalist for AP Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Micah Parsons for Adidas.

Adidas said via statement that Parsons will wear select apparel and specialty footwear on the field from the brand, and will also participate in its marketing campaigns.

“Since day one, I’ve wanted to be a global ambassador for the game, inspiring the next generation of athletes and fans around the world,” Parsons said in a statement. “It’s very clear to me that adidas is best aligned with my ambitions and career goals. The three stripes has already done so much for me and I know that this is going to be special.”

Parsons joins the brand’s stacked athlete roster, one replete with NFL stars, such as Patrick Mahomes, Garrett Wilson, Trevor Lawrence and several others. Adidas also recently added several NFL rookies, including Rome Odunze, Michael Penix Jr, Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Legette.

About the Author

Peter Verry is the Senior News and Features Editor for Athletic and Outdoor at Footwear News. He oversees coverage of the two fast-paced and ultracompetitive markets, which includes conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders and writing stories on sneakers and outdoor shoes. He is a lifelong sneaker addict (and shares his newest purchases via @peterverry on Instagram) and spends most of his free time on a trail. He holds an M.A. in journalism from Hofstra University and can be reached at peter.verry@footwearnews.com.









Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.