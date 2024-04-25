Adidas Signs Four NFL Rookies Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, Including Projected Top-10 Pick Rome Odunze

With the 2024 NFL Draft quickly approaching, Adidas has added four rookies to its star-studded athlete roster, including projected top-10 pick Rome Odunze.

Aside from the aforementioned wide receiver, Adidas signed another University of Washington alum, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The two players have ties to the brand, becoming its first name, image and likeness (NIL) football athletes in October 2023.

More from Footwear News

During his final season at Washington, Odunze led the nation with 1,640 receiving yards in 2023, which also set a school record. His season earned him consensus first-team All-American honors. As for Penix Jr. , he led the nation with 4,903 passing yards and threw for 36 touchdowns, earning himself the 2023 Maxwell Award, which is presented to the best player in college football.

“Through every up and down the three stripes have remained consistent. I remember lacing them up for the Unsigned Preps 7 on 7 team and going around the country earning offers in the Three Stripes,” Penix Jr. said in a statement. “This past year myself and Rome Odunze became the first NIL athletes for adidas football, giving us the opportunity to build deep relationships with the entire adidas team. adidas has been by my side for my entire football journey so it’s only right that we continue this journey together.”

College football stars Michael Penix Jr. (L) and Rome Odunze, Adidas’ newest NIL athletes. Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas also signed Adonai Mitchell, a wide receiver who played college football at Texas and Georgia, and South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette. Mitchell won two National Championships at Georgia before transferring to Texas in 2023. While at Texas, Mitchell had 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns. As for Legette, he had 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.

“Rome, Michael, Adonai and Xavier are among the most promising prospects in the draft following exceptional careers at their respective collegiate programs,” Adidas vice president of sports marketing Chris McGuire said in a statement. “In addition to welcoming Adonai and Xavier as new members of the adidas family, we’re proud that Rome and Michael — our first NIL football athletes — remain with the three stripes as they begin their highly anticipated professional careers.”

Adidas’ athlete roster includes several NFL stars, such as three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa and Brock Purdy, among several others.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place April 25-27, and coverage will be provided by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

About the Author

Peter Verry is the Senior News and Features Editor for Athletic and Outdoor at Footwear News. He oversees coverage of the two fast-paced and ultracompetitive markets, which includes conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders and writing stories on sneakers and outdoor shoes. He is a lifelong sneaker addict (and shares his newest purchases via @peterverry on Instagram) and spends most of his free time on a trail. He holds an M.A. in journalism from Hofstra University and can be reached at peter.verry@footwearnews.com.

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.