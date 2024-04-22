Adidas Revisits Iconic 2006 Jose+10 Ad to Encourage Young Female Athletes

Adidas released an inspiring new campaign aimed at encouraging more girls to stay in sports, given that 43 percent quit at 13, dropping out at twice the rate of boys. Released on Monday, the campaign references the brand’s iconic Jose+10 ad that ran during the 2006 World Cup.

In the Jose+10 original ad, two young boys pick their soccer dream teams. They manifest Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Franz Beckenbauer, Michel Platini, Djibril Cisse, Kaká, Jermain Defoe and other soccer greats that competed in the summer games.

More from Footwear News

The 2024 Adidas Jose+10 campaign image. Adidas

The 2024 version stars a young girl in place of Jose, alongside current soccer stars Alessia Russo, Kadidiatou Diani, Linda Dallmann, Jude Bellingham and Lionel Messi, along with the return of the legendary David Beckham, Kaká and Zinedine Zidane from the original ad.

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United, Olympique Lyonnais and Real Madrid have all created their own Jose+10 visuals starring players from their men’s and women’s teams alongside the young girl in the main image.

Adidas has asked three pro women’s soccer players—Wendie Renard, Lisa Boattin and Linda Caicedo—to write letters to their 13-year-old selves about the power of staying with the game. The inspiring letters will be shared this week, with the goal of inspiring young girls to stick with sports.

“I remember the age of 13 very clearly—there is a lot going on in a young girl’s life at that age, so it can be very easy for sport to drop off the priority list. But sport is such a brilliant thing – it teaches us so much, builds confidence and delivers life lessons and values that we keep with us, forever. Writing a note to my 13-year-old self, brought all those feelings back to me,” France and Olympique Lyonnais defender Wendie Renard said in the press release.

“My message to youngsters would be to continue having fun, to persevere and even in times of difficulty or doubt—don’t give up. Above all, never stop believing in yourself and your abilities. You won’t believe what you can achieve if you do.”

This is the latest initiative from adidas Football Collective’s efforts to make sport equal. Other efforts include donating one percent of net sales of the 2024 UEFA Women’s Champions League and UEFA Champions League official match balls to Common Goal’s “Equal Play Effect,” which focused on driving equal participation, representation and leadership of women and non-binary people in soccer.

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.