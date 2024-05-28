Adidas and Overkill Made a ZX 8000 Sneaker Inspired by the German National Team Ahead of Euro 2024

More from Footwear News

Nike’s announcement that it had signed a new deal German national football team in March may have amounted to a coup, but the DFB-Team still has three years to go before it switches from Stripes to a Swoosh.

Ahead of the UEFO Euro 2024 tournament, Adidas and the Berlin-based sneaker boutique Overkill have made a ZX 8000 “Heimspiel” inspired by Germany’s kits. Black, red and gold form the signature striping at midfoot for the predominantly white sneaker, but that isn’t where the detailing ends. A smaller echo of the motif appears directly below on the midsole, and small cream paneling appears on the toe box and collar. Mismatched branding makes use of Overkill’s logo and the Adidas trefoil on the tongue tag and heel, the latter of which are rendered in metallic gold. Custom mismatched insoles then pays homage to Berlin’s Olympiastadion, which will host six Euro matches this summer, including the final.

“Heimspiel” translates to “home game” in English, and the ZX 8000 complements Germany’s Euro home kits, which are also rendered primarily in white with black accents and colors from the German flag limited to the shoulders. There are also comparison’s to be made to Germany’s home kits from the ’90s, which are among the most iconic in the history of the sport.

Adidas has outfitted the German National Team since 1954, but a shock announcement in March revealed the team will decamp from the German brand to Nike in 2027. Outcries poured out across the country in response to the news, but Nike’s offer was too good to pass up for an organization beset with financial problems. Following this summer’s Euros, the 2026 World Cup will mark Germany’s last major tournament wearing Adidas.

The Overkill x Adidas ZX 800 “Heimspiel” will release June 8 exclusively through Overkill’s website and stores in Berlin and Cologne. Pricing is set at ~$152.

