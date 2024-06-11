Adidas Offers a Look Inside Lionel Messi’s Impact on U.S. Consumers

More from Footwear News

The Messi effect is real.

With two major tournaments — UEFA Euro 2024 and Copa America USA 2024 — quickly approaching, Adidas shared data showing the momentum it has in soccer, its investments in the sport and the impact Lionel Messi’s arrival to the MLS in July 2023 has had on the country.

For starters, Adidas stated there has been a more than 60 percent increase in visits year-over-year to Messi’s microsite on Adidas.com in the U.S. for the 12 months ending May 1 over the same period the year prior. Also, there is a more than 40 percent increase year-over-year in visits to the kids’ soccer microsite on Adidas.com in the U.S.

Also, Adidas used sales data from Adidas.com to reveal the states that have the highest per capita sales of Messi’s Inter Miami CF and Argentina kits.

What should come as a surprise to no one, Florida leads the country in per capita sales for both his Inter Miami CF and Argentina kits. The sales for his Argentina kit were measured since March 14 and for his Inter Miami CF kit since Jan. 23.

After Florida, sales leaders for his Inter Miami CF kit are Washington, D.C., New Jersey, Massachusetts and New York. And for his Argentina kit, New Jersey, California, Delaware and New York follows Florida.

When it comes to its commitment to youth soccer, Adidas stated that it has invested $14.7 million in both product and financial contributions in its nonprofit partners — including the U.S. Soccer Foundation — that are “helping to expand access to the game for underserved communities.” What’s more, to further expand access to the sport to these communities, Adidas stated it has $8.7 million set aside for future investments.

Messi has exponentially boosted the presence of soccer stateside since July 2023, when he signed with Inter Miami CF. His contract, the team confirmed at the time, will run through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

The athlete told FN that he expects the excitement in the U.S. to only grow from here. “It’s a global game that will continue to gain momentum and popularity,” Messi said. “The local tournament is competitive, and adding Mexican teams in the Leagues Cup also makes it attractive. Also, at a country level, the Copa America, the Club World Cup 2025, the 2026 World Cup, pushes a lot. And more and more international players are coming to the league.”

