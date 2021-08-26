Adidas unveils college colorways of the Ultraboost 21 running shoes

Arizona State, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska, NC State, Texas A&M and Washington are the 10 sneakers featured with official illustrations and colors throughout the shoe. (Photo by Adidas)

Short of decorating your dorm with floor-to-ceiling with your favorite school's colors and logos, the easiest way to show university pride is with a fresh pair of sneakers. An annual tradition unique to schools they sponsor, the latest Adidas Ultraboost running shoe is getting the NCAA treatment again ahead of the 2021-2022 school years.

Arizona State, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska, NC State, Texas A&M and Washington are the 10 sneakers featured with official illustrations and colors throughout the shoe. Of course, they all feature the brand's signature Boost cushioning that promises more energy over time. An adaptive Primeknit+ upper supports your stride without weighing you down and finally, LEP adds extra midfoot and forefoot support to prevent injuries or sore feet.

Retailing at $180 a pair, you can shop the Ultraboost 21 NCAA collection at both Adidas and Fanatics. We linked a few schools ahead.

