Adidas’ Fall 2024 London Tennis Collection Promotes a Distraction-Free Game With Sweat-Wicking Material

Adidas just dropped its latest tennis collection, crafted specifically to help players feel as comfortable as possible so they can focus on their game.

The 10-piece apparel capsule from the German sportswear giant incorporates seamless construction in high-movement areas such as the underarms to combat irritation while the brand’s Aeroready technology works to wick away sweat to keep you feeling dry. Additionally, the fabric includes ventilated zones under the arms, on the back, and both sides of the body to promote breathability.

The collection also utilizes thermally zoned, raised pattern motifs and mesh layers to help increase airflow, another Adidas technology dubbed Airchill. The apparel comes in a bright, all-white color palette, delivering a clean, sharp look. Made in part from recycled materials, the pieces include T-shirts, tanks, vests, shorts and skirts. Sizes range from XS to 2XL for men and 2XS to 2XL for women.

The collection will premiere at the summer tournaments in London and will be worn by athletes including Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina, Xinyu Wang, Dana Mathewson, Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, Angelique Kerber, Camila Osorio, Daria Kasatkina, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Davidovich-Fokina, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Martin de la Puente, Francisco Cerundolo, Jakub Menšík, Alex Michelsen and Luca Nardi.

Tenniscore has been having a huge moment this season with the release of “Challengers,” a hotly-anticipated film starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. The movie sees Zendaya in the role of a tennis player turned coach. To achieve the trendy look, you can’t go wrong with a preppy white sleeveless vest and pleated skirt paired with Adidas’ iconic Stan Smith shoe.

The collection is now available to shop online at adidas.co.uk/tennis-clothing and via the Adidas app. Ahead, discover the campaign.

