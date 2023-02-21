Adidas, Dustin Johnson part ways before LIV opener; Sergio Garcia's contract not renewed

Adidas Golf has parted ways with two longtime ambassadors.

Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia will not be representing the golf apparel brand when they tee it up in this week’s LIV Golf season opener at Mayakoba. The news was first reported by ESPN and confirmed by GolfChannel.com.

“We've mutually agreed to part ways with longtime Adidas athlete, Dustin Johnson,” Adidas Golf president Jeff Lienhart said in a statement. “For more than 15 years, Dustin has been a great ambassador for the Adidas brand. We've had a front-row seat to see him win multiple major championships, ascend to the No. 1 ranking and cement himself as one of the best golfers in history – all while wearing the 3-Stripes. We wish Dustin nothing but success moving forward.”

A source told ESPN that the 38-year-old Johnson, who had repped Adidas since the start of his professional career, wanted to move in a different direction, in part, because of his shirt.

"As good as the relationship with Adidas has been, it just didn't fit in his plans," the source said. "A major part of starting a team is establishing a brand identity and building that brand. The primary asset is the shirt. ... They want the entire shirt. DJ needed a clean break to start his team. He's grateful to Adidas for letting him out of the deal."

Adidas did not renew Garcia’s contract, according to an Adidas spokesperson.

Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Daniel Berger and LIV member Joaquin Niemann remain the biggest Adidass ambassadors. Stanford stars Rose Zhang and Michael Thorbjornsen have NIL deals with the company.