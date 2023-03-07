Adidas The Cycling Hijab review - cool and comfy with a few neat features

Image shows woman wearing Adidas cycling hijab

The Adidas Cycling Hijab is designed to provide an airier and cooler ride than a traditional hijab. With its versatile design, it can certainly be used in a much wider range of sporting activities than just cycling on its own.

Adidas has been increasing its presence in the cycling sphere over recent years, as well as in more inclusive sportswear - The Cycling Hijab is a happy confluence of the two, but how well does it actually perform in its intended purpose? We put it to the test to find out.

Adidas Cycling Hijab: construction

The Adidas Hijab is a single-layered head dress, with a built in 'aeroready' design and moisture wicking fabrics. It has a hook-and-loop strap to enable easy adjustability, whilst the elastane material provides a good amount of stretch, making the product quite comfortable for a range of figures.

The hijab has a peak to reduce glare and brightness on sunnier days, and some weather protection on gloomier ones. It also features three reflective Adidas stripes for additional night-time safety.

One particularly neat additional feature is the side opening to help secure your glasses or sunglasses in place.

Adidas Cycling Hijab: the ride

Putting on the Adidas Hijab was easy. The stretchy, lightweight material immediately made me feel comfortable and cool. I would have preferred for the length to be a little longer, however, it did do the job. The fit underneath my helmet was similarly good, not causing any hotspots and not being having a tendency to bunch.

During the ride, I immediately felt the breeze coming through the material, making the experience more comfortable. The peak did its job well in providing some protection from the sun, although it did begin to flap slightly in stronger wind, but this did not put me off the ride.

I did sweat, as always, but the material was great at wicking away the moisture from my skin to evaporate into the air. I never had any issues with drips of sweat running down my face. Fantastic!

Adidas Cycling Hijab: value and conclusion

Comfortable and a secure fit with a good moisture wicking material and added flexibility. The product is lightweight and provides a modest sporty alternative to the everyday hijab. The built-in peak and side openings for glasses were an added bonus to help with glare and sunlight.

The Hijab comes in sizes small, medium and large, I wore a small and it fit perfectly.

In regards to the price $50.00 / £33.00, I think this is somewhat reasonable, other brands do not seen to have the additional features such as the peak and glasses openings. I would certainly recommend this product to be fellow cyclists and sportswomen.