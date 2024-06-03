Advertisement
Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden and Lionel Messi: The FN Magazine Cover Photos

stephen garner

As Adidas marks 75 years, FN brings together two the story’s biggest players, sports icon Lionel Messi and CEO Bjørn Gulden. See the photos from FN’s June 2024 cover story with Gulden and Messi below.

Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden

Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden with Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

June 2024 Cover, Adidas CEO, Bjorn Gulden, Lionel Messi

