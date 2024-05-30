Adidas Brings Together Football Stars Messi More in New Campaign

As the highly anticipated international football events of 2024 approach, including the EURO 2024™ tournament and South America’s premier competition, Adidas remains committed to countering negative stress in the sport. Research indicates a higher likelihood for players to miss penalties while representing their national teams compared to their clubs.

To address this, adidas has launched a new campaign featuring its football icons and the uplifting slogan, “You Got This.” This campaign aims to inspire emerging athletes to conquer pressure and embrace their love for football. The brand’s new film, which will be unveiled on adidas’ social channels on May 30th at 10:00 AM CET and premiere during this weekend’s UEFA Champions League Final broadcast, is intended to encourage the next generation of athletes to overcome challenges.

David Beckham in the new Adidas brand film.

In the recent campaign, Adidas collaborated with several of its global ambassadors to present its new offerings.

Pedri in the new Adidas brand film.

Florian Wirtz in Adidas new brand film.

Florian Wirtz “The Wunderkind” in Adidas new brand film.

Adidas collaborated with several of its global ambassadors to present its new offerings.

Lionel Messi in Adidas new brand film.

Gianluigi Donnarumma sips tea in new Adidas brand film.

More global ambassadors pause for tea time in Adidas’ new brand film.

Ousmane Dembélé poses for new Adidas brand film.

Jude Bellingham in Adidas new brand film.

Jude Bellingham is all smiles in Adidas new brand film.

Jude Bellingham with the community in Adidas new brand film.