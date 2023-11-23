Aden Holloway named a top 10 freshman by On3

Auburn basketball is 4-1 to start the season and a major reason why has been the play of freshman point guard Aden Holloway. The former five-star recruit started the season as the backup point guard but after several strong games, Bruce Pearl injected him into the starting lineup.

He has impressed with both his scoring and facilitating ability, his 13.2 points per game are second most on the team and his 3.8 assists lead the team.

Holloway’s strong start to the season has made him one of the top newcomers in the country and On3’s Jame Shaw ranked him as the 9th best freshman in the country.

Heralded as one of the top shooters in the 2023 recruiting class, Holloway has exceeded all expectations, making 42.9% of his 3-points on seven attempts per game.

Holloway and the rest of the Tigers will return to action on Wednesday, Nov. 29 when they host Virginia Tech as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire