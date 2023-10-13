Aden Holloway named preseason Freshman All-American

As anticipation for the 2023-24 college basketball season continues to build the hype around Aden Holloway is only increasing. On Thursday the point guard was named a First-Team Freshman All-American by 247Sports.

Here is what Isaac Trotter had to say about the ranking.

Aden Holloway just looks like a Bruce Pearl point guard. He won’t be handed the starting gig – sophomore Tre Donaldson is more than competent – but Holloway is the dynamic shotmaker the Tigers so desperately needed. Plenty of freshmen struggle to make shots every year, but it’s easy to see why Auburn is so bullish that Holloway can buck that trend. Holloway should, in theory, be a drop-coverage killer who can scurry around Johni Broome’s bulldozer-like picks and make defenses pay for going under ball screens. If the playmaking sticks, Holloway can change the ceiling of Auburn in 2023-24.

Holloway ended his school career ranked as the No. 18 overall player and No. 4 point guard in the 247Sports composite ranking. That makes him the second-highest-ranked signee in program history, trailing only Jabari Smith.

Holloway looks like the perfect point guard for a Bruce Pearl offense, he is a great shooter and looks to score first but is also capable of setting up his teammates.

He and the rest of his teammates are set to open the season on Tuesday, Nov. 7 against the Baylor Bears. The game will be played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and can be seen on ESPN.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire