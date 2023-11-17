Aden Holloway heats up from deep in first start to lead Auburn basketball over Notre Dame

Things could've taken an ugly turn for Auburn basketball coming out of halftime.

The Tigers had been there before this season, up by single digits against an opponent to open the second half. Baylor punished Auburn in the season opener for letting it hang around, as star freshman Ja'Kobe Walter led the Bears on a big run to cut Auburn's lead to one possession early in the game's final 20 minutes. Baylor kept it close the rest of the way and struck late to hand the Tigers a gut-wrenching loss.

Auburn made sure that wasn't going to happen again. The Tigers quickly jumped on Notre Dame coming out of the break in the Barclays Center on Thursday, as five-star freshman Aden Holloway captained a 13-0 run to put Auburn in front by 19 points.

The Tigers controlled from there on out, picking up a 83-59 win over the Fighting Irish in the first round of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, New York.

FUTURE: How a new rule is changing the way Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl is recruiting

AUBURN FOOTBALL Notre Dame? FSU? Where John Cohen is drawing inspiration for renovations to north end zone

Aden Holloway shines in first start for Auburn basketball

After sophomore point guard Tre Donaldson started the first two games of the season, coach Bruce Pearl turned to his star freshman first against Notre Dame. Holloway, who was in the starting lineup for the first time in his career, finished with 15 points and five assists.

Holloway connected on four 3-pointers, including a four-point play during the big 13-0 run.

Johni Broome dominates early

While it was Holloway who started the second half hot, it was Johni Broome who did the most damage for the Tigers early in the first half. He sank four of his first five shots to open the game's first few minutes with eight points and two rebounds.

The preseason All-SEC big man cooled off some − he only took one shot over the first half's final 15:50 − but he bounced back in the second half and was one of five Tigers to finish with 10 or more points.

Turnovers, rebounds an early problem

Notre Dame went into halftime with nine offensive rebounds to Auburn's three, which was the main reason the game was as close as it was. The Tigers also had eight first-half turnovers.

What's next

Auburn will play St. Bonaventure (2-1) on Friday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2) in the championship game of the Legends Classic.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Aden Holloway powers Auburn basketball past Notre Dame in Brooklyn